Cheddar and Chive Mashed Potatoes

5 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 10 cups)

1 cup butter, cubed

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1-1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

TOPPINGS:

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 can (6 ounces) french-fried onions

Preheat oven to 350°. Place potatoes in a 6-qt. stockpot; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook, uncovered, until tender, 10-15 minutes. Drain; transfer to a large bowl.

Add butter, sour cream, salt and pepper; beat until blended. Beat in whipping cream. Stir in cheeses and chives.

Bake, covered, 45 minutes, stirring after 30 minutes. Sprinkle with toppings; bake, uncovered, until heated through, about 15 minutes.