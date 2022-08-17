Cheddar and Chive Mashed Potatoes
5 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 10 cups)
1 cup butter, cubed
1 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons salt
3/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1-1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
TOPPINGS:
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 can (6 ounces) french-fried onions
Preheat oven to 350°. Place potatoes in a 6-qt. stockpot; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook, uncovered, until tender, 10-15 minutes. Drain; transfer to a large bowl.
Add butter, sour cream, salt and pepper; beat until blended. Beat in whipping cream. Stir in cheeses and chives.
Bake, covered, 45 minutes, stirring after 30 minutes. Sprinkle with toppings; bake, uncovered, until heated through, about 15 minutes.
Cheddar and Chive Mashed Potatoes
5 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 10 cups)
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User