Cheddar and Chorizo Strata

7 cups day-old French bread cut into 1-inch cubes

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

6 ounces fresh chorizo, crumbled

1/3 cup chopped onion

6 large eggs

2-1/4 cups 2% milk

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

Place 4 cups bread cubes in a single layer in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with 1 cup cheese and the spinach. Layer with chorizo and onion; top with remaining bread and cheese.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, garlic salt and mustard. Pour over bread. Refrigerate, covered, several hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350°. Remove strata from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. Let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.