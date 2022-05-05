Cheddar and Chorizo Strata
7 cups day-old French bread cut into 1-inch cubes
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
6 ounces fresh chorizo, crumbled
1/3 cup chopped onion
6 large eggs
2-1/4 cups 2% milk
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
Place 4 cups bread cubes in a single layer in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with 1 cup cheese and the spinach. Layer with chorizo and onion; top with remaining bread and cheese.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, garlic salt and mustard. Pour over bread. Refrigerate, covered, several hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 350°. Remove strata from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. Let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.
