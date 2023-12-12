YOUR AD HERE »

Cheese Fondue

  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (or cornstarch)
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ½ pound shredded Swiss cheese
  • ½ pound shredded Gruyère cheese
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 (1 pound) loaf French bread, cut into 1 inch cubes
  • Bring wine to a simmer in a fondue pot over medium-low.
  • Stir in flour and nutmeg until well combined.
  • Add Swiss and Gruyère cheeses, 1/4 pound at a time, mixing after each addition until cheese is melted. Season with salt.
  • Serve with cut-up French bread.
