Cheese Fondue
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (or cornstarch)
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ pound shredded Swiss cheese
- ½ pound shredded Gruyère cheese
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 (1 pound) loaf French bread, cut into 1 inch cubes
- Bring wine to a simmer in a fondue pot over medium-low.
- Stir in flour and nutmeg until well combined.
- Add Swiss and Gruyère cheeses, 1/4 pound at a time, mixing after each addition until cheese is melted. Season with salt.
- Serve with cut-up French bread.