Cheese & Herb Potato Fans
- 8 medium potatoes
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons each minced fresh chives, sage and thyme
- Preheat oven to 425°. With a sharp knife, cut each potato crosswise into 1/8-in. slices, leaving slices attached at the bottom; fan potatoes slightly and place in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. In a small bowl, mix butter, salt and pepper; drizzle over potatoes.
- Bake, uncovered, 50-55 minutes or until potatoes are tender. In a small bowl, toss cheeses with herbs; sprinkle over potatoes. Bake about 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.