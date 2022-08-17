Cheese & Herb Potato Fans

8 medium potatoes

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons each minced fresh chives, sage and thyme

Preheat oven to 425°. With a sharp knife, cut each potato crosswise into 1/8-in. slices, leaving slices attached at the bottom; fan potatoes slightly and place in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. In a small bowl, mix butter, salt and pepper; drizzle over potatoes.

Bake, uncovered, 50-55 minutes or until potatoes are tender. In a small bowl, toss cheeses with herbs; sprinkle over potatoes. Bake about 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.