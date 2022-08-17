Cheese & Herb Potato Fans
8 medium potatoes
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 teaspoons salt
tap here
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons each minced fresh chives, sage and thyme
Preheat oven to 425°. With a sharp knife, cut each potato crosswise into 1/8-in. slices, leaving slices attached at the bottom; fan potatoes slightly and place in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. In a small bowl, mix butter, salt and pepper; drizzle over potatoes.
Bake, uncovered, 50-55 minutes or until potatoes are tender. In a small bowl, toss cheeses with herbs; sprinkle over potatoes. Bake about 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.
Best Potatoes
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User