Cheeseburger Pizza
¾ pound ground beef chuck
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
⅔ cup ketchup
2 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard
1 (14 ounce) pre-baked pizza crust
1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
½ cup chopped onions
½ cup dill pickle slices
1 cup shredded lettuce (Optional)
1 cup diced tomatoes (Optional)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Cook and stir beef, salt, and pepper in the hot skillet until meat is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.
Mix ketchup and mustard in a bowl; spread mixture over pizza crust.
Spread mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese over ketchup mixture and top with beef and onions.
Transfer pizza to a large baking sheet.
Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.
Top with pickles and allow pizza to cool for 5 minutes.
Top with shredded lettuce and tomatoes before slicing and serving.
