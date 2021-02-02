Cheeseburger Pizza

¾ pound ground beef chuck

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅔ cup ketchup

2 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard

1 (14 ounce) pre-baked pizza crust

1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

½ cup chopped onions

½ cup dill pickle slices

1 cup shredded lettuce (Optional)

1 cup diced tomatoes (Optional)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Cook and stir beef, salt, and pepper in the hot skillet until meat is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

Mix ketchup and mustard in a bowl; spread mixture over pizza crust.

Spread mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese over ketchup mixture and top with beef and onions.

Transfer pizza to a large baking sheet.

Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.

Top with pickles and allow pizza to cool for 5 minutes.

Top with shredded lettuce and tomatoes before slicing and serving.