Cheesy Bacon Ranch Potato Stuffing
3-1/3 cups cubed potato dinner rolls
2/3 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
6 cups mashed potatoes (with added milk and butter)
2 medium celery ribs, finely chopped
1 cup sliced baby portobello mushrooms
5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1-1/3 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Chopped green onions, optional
Preheat oven to 350°. On an ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pan, bake cubed rolls until toasted, 7-10 minutes. Meanwhile, stir dressing mix into mashed potatoes.
Fold in 2 cups cubed rolls, celery, mushrooms and bacon. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish; top with remaining cubed rolls. Place baking dish on a baking sheet. Bake, uncovered, 35 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese; bake until cheese is melted and top is golden brown, 5-10 minutes longer. If desired, top with green onions.

