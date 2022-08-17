Cheesy Bacon Ranch Potato Stuffing

3-1/3 cups cubed potato dinner rolls

2/3 envelope ranch salad dressing mix

6 cups mashed potatoes (with added milk and butter)

2 medium celery ribs, finely chopped

1 cup sliced baby portobello mushrooms

5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1-1/3 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Chopped green onions, optional

Preheat oven to 350°. On an ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pan, bake cubed rolls until toasted, 7-10 minutes. Meanwhile, stir dressing mix into mashed potatoes.

Fold in 2 cups cubed rolls, celery, mushrooms and bacon. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish; top with remaining cubed rolls. Place baking dish on a baking sheet. Bake, uncovered, 35 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese; bake until cheese is melted and top is golden brown, 5-10 minutes longer. If desired, top with green onions.