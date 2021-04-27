Cheesy Baked Onions
1 medium onion
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup milk
1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Slice onion and separate into rings; place in a greased 1-qt. baking dish and set aside.
In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the butter.
Stir in the flour and salt until smooth.
Gradually add milk; bring to a boil over medium heat.
Cook and stir for 2 minutes.
Remove from the heat; stir in cheese until melted.
Pour over onions.
Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 45-50 minutes or until onions are tender and cheese is browned.
