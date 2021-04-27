Cheesy Baked Onions

1 medium onion

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Slice onion and separate into rings; place in a greased 1-qt. baking dish and set aside.

In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the butter.

Stir in the flour and salt until smooth.

Gradually add milk; bring to a boil over medium heat.

Cook and stir for 2 minutes.

Remove from the heat; stir in cheese until melted.

Pour over onions.

Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 45-50 minutes or until onions are tender and cheese is browned.