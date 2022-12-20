Cheesy Cream of Asparagus Soup
- 2 packages (12 ounces each) frozen cut asparagus
- 1/4 cup butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 4 cups whole milk
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 4 to 5 drops hot pepper sauce
- 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
- 3/4 to 1 teaspoon pepper
- Roasted asparagus tips, optional
- Prepare asparagus according to package directions; drain and set aside. In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Cool slightly.
- Pour half the milk mixture into a blender; add half the asparagus. Cover and process until very smooth; return soup to the saucepan. Repeat with the remaining milk mixture and asparagus. Stir in the cheese, hot pepper sauce, salt and pepper; heat through (do not boil). If desired, top with roasted asparagus tips.