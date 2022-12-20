 Cheesy Cream of Asparagus Soup | TheFencePost.com
Cheesy Cream of Asparagus Soup

  • 2 packages (12 ounces each) frozen cut asparagus
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 4 to 5 drops hot pepper sauce
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 3/4 to 1 teaspoon pepper
  • Roasted asparagus tips, optional
  1. Prepare asparagus according to package directions; drain and set aside. In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Cool slightly.
  2. Pour half the milk mixture into a blender; add half the asparagus. Cover and process until very smooth; return soup to the saucepan. Repeat with the remaining milk mixture and asparagus. Stir in the cheese, hot pepper sauce, salt and pepper; heat through (do not boil). If desired, top with roasted asparagus tips.
