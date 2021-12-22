Cheesy Cream of Asparagus Soup

2 packages (12 ounces each) frozen cut asparagus

1/4 cup butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 cups whole milk

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

4 to 5 drops hot pepper sauce

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

3/4 to 1 teaspoon pepper

Roasted asparagus tips, optional

Prepare asparagus according to package directions; drain and set aside.

In a large saucepan, melt butter.

Stir in flour until smooth; gradually add milk.

Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Cool slightly.

Pour half the milk mixture into a blender; add half the asparagus.

Cover and process until very smooth; return soup to the saucepan.

Repeat with the remaining milk mixture and asparagus.

Stir in the cheese, hot pepper sauce, salt and pepper; heat through (do not boil).

If desired, top with roasted asparagus tips.