Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole

  • cooking spray
  • 1 (32 ounce) package frozen hash brown potatoes
  • 2 (10.5 ounce) cans condensed cream of potato soup
  • 1 (16 ounce) container sour cream
  • 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 8 ounces cooked, diced ham
  • 1 ½ cups grated Parmesan cheese
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. Mix together hash browns, condensed soup, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, and ham in a bowl until well combined.
  3. Spread evenly into the prepared dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and lightly brown, about 1 hour.
