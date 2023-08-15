YOUR AD HERE »

Cheesy Zucchini Casserole

  • 4 slices bread, cubed
  • ¼ cup melted butter
  • 2 cups cubed zucchini
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Place bread cubes in a medium bowl and pour melted butter over top. Add zucchini, onion, egg, and garlic salt; mix well. Transfer the mixture into a 9×13-inch baking dish and top with cheese.
  3. Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Uncover the dish and bake for another 30 minutes.
