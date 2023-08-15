Cheesy Zucchini Casserole
- 4 slices bread, cubed
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 2 cups cubed zucchini
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Place bread cubes in a medium bowl and pour melted butter over top. Add zucchini, onion, egg, and garlic salt; mix well. Transfer the mixture into a 9×13-inch baking dish and top with cheese.
- Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Uncover the dish and bake for another 30 minutes.