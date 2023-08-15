YOUR AD HERE »

Cheesy Zucchini Gratin

  • 1 cup grated Gruyere cheese
  • 1 cup panko bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 2 zucchini, sliced
  • 1 yellow squash, sliced
  • 2 shallots, diced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced (Optional)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup light cream
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  2. Mix Gruyere cheese and panko bread crumbs together in a bowl.
  3. Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat until melted. Add zucchini, yellow squash, shallots, and garlic; cook and stir until softened, about 10 minutes. Stir in basil, rosemary, salt, and black pepper; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
  4. Mix flour into the skillet. Pour in cream in a steady stream and stir until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Mix in half the cheese mixture. Remove from heat.
  5. Pour zucchini mixture into a baking dish. Top with remaining cheese mixture.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and golden brown, about 20 minutes.
