Cheesy Zucchini Gratin
- 1 cup grated Gruyere cheese
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- ¼ cup butter
- 2 zucchini, sliced
- 1 yellow squash, sliced
- 2 shallots, diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced (Optional)
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 1 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup light cream
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Mix Gruyere cheese and panko bread crumbs together in a bowl.
- Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat until melted. Add zucchini, yellow squash, shallots, and garlic; cook and stir until softened, about 10 minutes. Stir in basil, rosemary, salt, and black pepper; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Mix flour into the skillet. Pour in cream in a steady stream and stir until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Mix in half the cheese mixture. Remove from heat.
- Pour zucchini mixture into a baking dish. Top with remaining cheese mixture.
- Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and golden brown, about 20 minutes.