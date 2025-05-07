YOUR AD HERE »

Chia Seed Pudding

Recipes |

  • 1 cup unsweetened vanilla-flavored almond milk
  • 1 cup vanilla fat-free yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup chia seeds
  • 1 pint strawberries, hulled and chopped
  • 4 teaspoons pure maple syrup
  • ¼ cup toasted almonds
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Whisk almond milk, yogurt, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, vanilla, and salt together in a bowl until just blended; add chia seeds, whisk to incorporate, and let the chia seeds soak for 30 minutes.
  3. Stir the chia seed mixture to redistribute seeds that have settled throughout the mixture. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.
  4. Drizzle 4 teaspoons maple syrup over strawberries in a bowl; stir to coat. Add almonds to strawberries; stir.
  5. Spoon chia seed mixture into 4 bowls; top each with a portion of the strawberry mixture.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]