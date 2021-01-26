Chicago-Inspired Italian Beef Sandwich
1 ½ pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 2-inch pieces
salt and ground black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
6 cloves garlic, sliced
2 tablespoons white vinegar
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 ½ teaspoons salt, or to taste
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 bay leaf
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste
3 cups chicken broth, or as needed
4 ciabatta rolls, sliced in half
1 cup chopped giardiniera (pickled Italian vegetables)
2 teaspoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Season beef with a pinch of salt and black pepper.
Heat vegetable oil in a heavy pot over high heat.
Cook and stir beef in hot oil until browned, 5 to 8 minutes.
Stir garlic, vinegar, oregano, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, thyme, rosemary, 1 teaspoon black pepper, bay leaf, and red pepper flakes into beef.
Pour enough chicken broth into beef mixture to cover the meat by 1 inch and bring to a simmer.
Cover pot with a lid, reduce heat to low, and simmer until meat is fork-tender, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
Transfer meat with a strainer or slotted spoon to a separate pot; pour about 1/4 cup of meat broth into pot.
Use a wooden spoon to gently break meat into smaller chunks.
Cover pot with a lid or aluminum foil and keep warm.
Skim excess grease from top of broth remaining in the first pot; season with salt and pepper to taste.
Cover pot with a lid or aluminum foil and keep broth warm.
Lay halves of a roll out on a work surface and spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons meat broth over each half.
Top bottom half of roll with a generous portion of meat and a spoonful of pickled vegetables.
Place tops on sandwich.
Repeat with remaining buns, broth, meat, and pickled vegetables to make 3 more sandwiches.
Spoon hot meat broth into ramekins and top each ramekin with 1/2 teaspoon parsley.
Serve sandwiches with hot broth for dipping.
