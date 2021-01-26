Chicago-Inspired Italian Beef Sandwich

1 ½ pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 2-inch pieces

salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

6 cloves garlic, sliced

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 ½ teaspoons salt, or to taste

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 bay leaf

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste

3 cups chicken broth, or as needed

4 ciabatta rolls, sliced in half

1 cup chopped giardiniera (pickled Italian vegetables)

2 teaspoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Season beef with a pinch of salt and black pepper.

Heat vegetable oil in a heavy pot over high heat.

Cook and stir beef in hot oil until browned, 5 to 8 minutes.

Stir garlic, vinegar, oregano, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, thyme, rosemary, 1 teaspoon black pepper, bay leaf, and red pepper flakes into beef.

Pour enough chicken broth into beef mixture to cover the meat by 1 inch and bring to a simmer.

Cover pot with a lid, reduce heat to low, and simmer until meat is fork-tender, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Transfer meat with a strainer or slotted spoon to a separate pot; pour about 1/4 cup of meat broth into pot.

Use a wooden spoon to gently break meat into smaller chunks.

Cover pot with a lid or aluminum foil and keep warm.

Skim excess grease from top of broth remaining in the first pot; season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cover pot with a lid or aluminum foil and keep broth warm.

Lay halves of a roll out on a work surface and spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons meat broth over each half.

Top bottom half of roll with a generous portion of meat and a spoonful of pickled vegetables.

Place tops on sandwich.

Repeat with remaining buns, broth, meat, and pickled vegetables to make 3 more sandwiches.

Spoon hot meat broth into ramekins and top each ramekin with 1/2 teaspoon parsley.

Serve sandwiches with hot broth for dipping.