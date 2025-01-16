Chicken and Rice Casserole
- 3 chicken breasts, cut into cubes
- 2 cups water
- 2 cups instant white rice
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of chicken soup
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of celery soup
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- ½ cup butter, sliced into pats
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease sides and bottom of a casserole dish.
- Stir chicken, water, rice, cream of chicken soup, cream of celery soup, and cream of mushroom soup together in the prepared casserole dish; season with salt and pepper.
- Arrange butter evenly over the top of the chicken mixture.
- Bake in the preheated oven until the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through, 1 hour to 75 minutes.
- Cool 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy!
