Chicken and Wild Rice Bake
3 cups water
1 cup uncooked wild rice
2-1/2 teaspoons salt, divided
1/4 cup butter, cubed
1 pound sliced fresh mushrooms
1 medium onion, chopped
3 cups diced cooked chicken
1 jar (2 ounces) chopped pimiento, drained
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3/4 cup slivered almonds
In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil; stir in rice and 1 teaspoon salt.
Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until kernels have puffed open, 45-50 minutes.
Drain any excess water.
Preheat oven to 350°. In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute mushrooms and onion 5 minutes.
Stir in rice, chicken, pimiento, parsley, pepper, broth, cream and remaining salt.
Transfer to a 3-qt. or 13×9-in. baking dish.
Sprinkle with cheese and almonds.
Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 50-60 minutes.
