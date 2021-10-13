Chicken and Wild Rice Bake

3 cups water

1 cup uncooked wild rice

2-1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1 pound sliced fresh mushrooms

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cups diced cooked chicken

1 jar (2 ounces) chopped pimiento, drained

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3/4 cup slivered almonds

In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil; stir in rice and 1 teaspoon salt.

Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until kernels have puffed open, 45-50 minutes.

Drain any excess water.

Preheat oven to 350°. In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute mushrooms and onion 5 minutes.

Stir in rice, chicken, pimiento, parsley, pepper, broth, cream and remaining salt.

Transfer to a 3-qt. or 13×9-in. baking dish.

Sprinkle with cheese and almonds.

Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 50-60 minutes.