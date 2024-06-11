Chicken, Avocado and Mango Salad
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ¼ cup water
- ⅓ cup lime juice
- ½ cup chili garlic sauce
- 4 cups shredded, cooked chicken
- 2 medium mangos – peeled, seeded and diced
- 2 avocados – peeled, pitted and diced
- 1 (10 ounce) package spring lettuce mix
- In a saucepan over medium-high heat, stir together the brown sugar and water. Bring to a boil, then pour into a medium bowl. Stir in the garlic chili sauce and lime juice. Set the dressing aside.
- In a large bowl, toss together the chicken, mangos and avocados. Arrange the spring salad mix on serving plates, then top with a few spoonfuls of the chicken mixture. Pour dressing over the top.
