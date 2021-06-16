Chicken Club Pasta Salad

8 ounces corkscrew-shaped pasta

¾ cup Italian-style salad dressing

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 cups chopped, cooked rotisserie chicken

12 slices crispy cooked bacon, crumbled

1 cup cubed Muenster cheese

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

8 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved

1 avocado – peeled, pitted, and chopped

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.

Cook pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 10 to 12 minutes.

Drain and rinse under cold water.

Whisk Italian-style dressing and mayonnaise together in a large bowl.

Stir pasta, chicken, bacon, Muenster cheese, celery, green bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, and avocado into dressing until evenly coated.