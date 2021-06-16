Chicken Club Pasta Salad
8 ounces corkscrew-shaped pasta
¾ cup Italian-style salad dressing
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 cups chopped, cooked rotisserie chicken
12 slices crispy cooked bacon, crumbled
1 cup cubed Muenster cheese
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped green bell pepper
8 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
1 avocado – peeled, pitted, and chopped
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
Cook pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 10 to 12 minutes.
Drain and rinse under cold water.
Whisk Italian-style dressing and mayonnaise together in a large bowl.
Stir pasta, chicken, bacon, Muenster cheese, celery, green bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, and avocado into dressing until evenly coated.
