Chicken Divan
- 2 (10 ounce) packages frozen chopped broccoli
- 2 cooked boneless chicken breast halves, chopped
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Spread broccoli in the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish. Top with chicken.
- Stir together condensed soups, mayonnaise, and lemon juice in a medium bowl until well combined; pour over chicken. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese.
- Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and lightly browned, 35 to 40 minutes.
