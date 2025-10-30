YOUR AD HERE »

Chicken Divan

  • 2 (10 ounce) packages frozen chopped broccoli
  • 2 cooked boneless chicken breast halves, chopped
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Spread broccoli in the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish. Top with chicken.
  3. Stir together condensed soups, mayonnaise, and lemon juice in a medium bowl until well combined; pour over chicken. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and lightly browned, 35 to 40 minutes.
