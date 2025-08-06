Chicken Enchilada Slow Cooker Soup
- 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
- 1 (15.25 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can chicken broth
- 1 (10 ounce) can enchilada sauce
- 1 white onion, chopped
- 1 (4 ounce) can diced green chiles
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste
- Rinse chicken breasts and pat dry. Place chicken into the bottom of a slow cooker. Add corn, tomatoes, chicken broth, enchilada sauce, onion, green chiles, cilantro, garlic, bay leaves, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook on Low for 6 hours.
- Transfer chicken to a large plate, then shred meat with two forks. Return shredded chicken to the slow cooker, stir to combine, and continue cooking for 30 to 60 more minutes. Discard bay leaves before serving.