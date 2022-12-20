Chicken ‘n’ Dumpling Soup
- 1 broiler/fryer chicken (3-1/2 to 4 pounds), cut up
- 2-1/4 quarts cold water
- 5 chicken bouillon cubes
- 6 whole peppercorns
- 3 whole cloves
- 1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
- 1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
- 1-1/2 cups chopped carrots
- 1 cup fresh or frozen peas
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup chopped peeled potatoes
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1-1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 bay leaf
- dumplings:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 3/4 to 1 cup 2% milk
- Snipped fresh parsley, optional
- Place the chicken, water, bouillon, peppercorns and cloves in a stockpot. Cover and bring to a boil; skim foam. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until chicken is tender, 45-60 minutes. Strain broth; return to stockpot.
- Remove chicken and set aside until cool enough to handle. Remove meat from bones; discard bones and skin. Cut chicken into chunks. Cool broth and skim off fat.
- Return chicken to stockpot with soups, vegetables and seasonings; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour. Uncover; increase heat to a gentle boil. Discard bay leaf.
- For dumplings, combine dry ingredients in a medium bowl. Stir in egg, butter and enough milk to make a moist stiff batter. Drop by teaspoonfuls into soup. Cover and cook without lifting the lid, 18-20 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.