Chicken ‘n’ Dumpling Soup

  • 1 broiler/fryer chicken (3-1/2 to 4 pounds), cut up
  • 2-1/4 quarts cold water
  • 5 chicken bouillon cubes
  • 6 whole peppercorns
  • 3 whole cloves
  • 1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
  • 1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
  • 1-1/2 cups chopped carrots
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen peas
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1 cup chopped peeled potatoes
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • dumplings:
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 3/4 to 1 cup 2% milk
  • Snipped fresh parsley, optional
  1. Place the chicken, water, bouillon, peppercorns and cloves in a stockpot. Cover and bring to a boil; skim foam. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until chicken is tender, 45-60 minutes. Strain broth; return to stockpot.
  2. Remove chicken and set aside until cool enough to handle. Remove meat from bones; discard bones and skin. Cut chicken into chunks. Cool broth and skim off fat.
  3. Return chicken to stockpot with soups, vegetables and seasonings; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour. Uncover; increase heat to a gentle boil. Discard bay leaf.
  4. For dumplings, combine dry ingredients in a medium bowl. Stir in egg, butter and enough milk to make a moist stiff batter. Drop by teaspoonfuls into soup. Cover and cook without lifting the lid, 18-20 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.
