Chicken ‘n’ Dumpling Soup

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3-1/2 to 4 pounds), cut up

2-1/4 quarts cold water

5 chicken bouillon cubes

6 whole peppercorns

3 whole cloves

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1-1/2 cups chopped carrots

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped peeled potatoes

1/4 cup chopped onion

1-1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 bay leaf

DUMPLINGS:

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 large egg, beaten

2 tablespoons butter, melted

3/4 to 1 cup 2% milk

Snipped fresh parsley, optional

Place the chicken, water, bouillon, peppercorns and cloves in a stockpot. Cover and bring to a boil; skim foam. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until chicken is tender, 45-60 minutes. Strain broth; return to stockpot.

Remove chicken and set aside until cool enough to handle. Remove meat from bones; discard bones and skin. Cut chicken into chunks. Cool broth and skim off fat.

Return chicken to stockpot with soups, vegetables and seasonings; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour. Uncover; increase heat to a gentle boil. Discard bay leaf.

For dumplings, combine dry ingredients in a medium bowl. Stir in egg, butter and enough milk to make a moist stiff batter. Drop by teaspoonfuls into soup. Cover and cook without lifting the lid, 18-20 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.