Chicken ‘n’ Dumpling Soup
1 broiler/fryer chicken (3-1/2 to 4 pounds), cut up
2-1/4 quarts cold water
5 chicken bouillon cubes
6 whole peppercorns
3 whole cloves
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1-1/2 cups chopped carrots
1 cup fresh or frozen peas
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped peeled potatoes
1/4 cup chopped onion
1-1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 bay leaf
DUMPLINGS:
2 cups all-purpose flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 large egg, beaten
2 tablespoons butter, melted
3/4 to 1 cup 2% milk
Snipped fresh parsley, optional
Place the chicken, water, bouillon, peppercorns and cloves in a stockpot. Cover and bring to a boil; skim foam. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until chicken is tender, 45-60 minutes. Strain broth; return to stockpot.
Remove chicken and set aside until cool enough to handle. Remove meat from bones; discard bones and skin. Cut chicken into chunks. Cool broth and skim off fat.
Return chicken to stockpot with soups, vegetables and seasonings; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour. Uncover; increase heat to a gentle boil. Discard bay leaf.
For dumplings, combine dry ingredients in a medium bowl. Stir in egg, butter and enough milk to make a moist stiff batter. Drop by teaspoonfuls into soup. Cover and cook without lifting the lid, 18-20 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.
