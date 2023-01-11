Chicken Noodle Casserole
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
- 6 ounces egg noodles
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup sour cream
- salt to taste
- ground black pepper to taste
- ½ cup butter
- 1 cup crumbled buttery round crackers
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Fill a large pot with water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add chicken; poach in simmering water until no longer pink in center, about 12 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove chicken from pot and set aside. Leave water in the pot.
- Bring chicken cooking water to a boil. Stir in egg noodles and cook until tender with a slight bite, about 10 minutes. Drain.
- Transfer noodles to a large bowl. Cut chicken into bite-size pieces and mix with noodles.
- Mix together both condensed soups and sour cream in a separate bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add soup mixture to chicken mixture and gently stir until combined. Transfer to a 2-quart baking dish.
- Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat and remove from heat. Stir in crumbled crackers. Sprinkle mixture over top of casserole.
- Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and browned on top, about 30 minutes.