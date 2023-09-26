YOUR AD HERE »

Chicken Noodle Soup

Recipes Recipes |

  • 2 ½ cups wide egg noodles
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 12 cups chicken broth
  • 1 ½ tablespoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • ⅓ cup cornstarch
  • ¼ cup water
  • 3 cups diced, cooked chicken meat
  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add egg noodles and oil, and boil until noodles are tender, about 8 minutes. Drain, rinse under cool running water, and drain again.
  2. Bring broth, salt, and poultry seasoning to a boil in a Dutch oven. Stir in celery and onion; reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until vegetables have softened, about 15 minutes.
  3. Mix cornstarch and water together in a small bowl until cornstarch is completely dissolved; gradually stir into soup. Stir in noodles and chicken, and cook until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]