Chicken Noodle Soup
2-1/2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
10 cups chicken broth
4 celery ribs, chopped
4 medium carrots, chopped
2 bay leaves
1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
3 cups uncooked kluski or other egg noodles (about 8 ounces)
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Optional: Additional salt and pepper
Pat chicken dry with paper towels; sprinkle with salt and pepper. In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat.
Add chicken in batches, skin side down; cook until dark golden brown, 3-4 minutes.
Remove chicken from pan; remove and discard skin.
Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons.
Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium-high heat until tender, 4-5 minutes.
Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.
Add broth, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan.
Bring to a boil. Return chicken to pan. Add celery, carrots, bay leaves and thyme.
Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until chicken is tender, 25-30 minutes.
Transfer chicken to a plate. Remove soup from heat. Add noodles; let stand, covered, until noodles are tender, 20-22 minutes.
Meanwhile, when chicken is cool enough to handle, remove meat from bones; discard bones.
Shred meat into bite-sized pieces.
Return meat to stockpot.
Stir in parsley and lemon juice.
If desired, adjust seasoning with additional salt and pepper. Discard bay leaves.
