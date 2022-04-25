Chicken Potpie
2 cups diced peeled potatoes
1-3/4 cups sliced carrots
1 cup butter, cubed
2/3 cup chopped onion
1 cup all-purpose flour
1-3/4 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon dried thyme
3/4 teaspoon pepper
3 cups chicken broth
1-1/2 cups whole milk
4 cups cubed cooked chicken
1 cup frozen peas
1 cup frozen corn
4 sheets refrigerated pie crust
Preheat oven to 425°. Place potatoes and carrots in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, covered, 8-10 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain.
In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender. Stir in flour and seasonings until blended. Gradually stir in broth and milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chicken, peas, corn and potato-carrot mixture; remove from heat.
Unroll a pie crust into each of two 9-in. pie plates; trim crusts even with rims of plates. Add chicken mixture. Unroll remaining crusts; place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut slits in tops.
Bake 35-40 minutes or until crust is lightly browned. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting.
