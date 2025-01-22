Chicken Stir Fry
- 4 cups water
- 2 cups white rice
- ⅔ cup low-sodium soy sauce, or to taste
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes
- 3 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided
- 1 head broccoli, broken into florets
- 1 onion, cut into large chunks
- 1 cup sliced carrots
- 1 (8 ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained
- 1 green bell pepper, cut into matchsticks
- Bring water and rice to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender, and liquid has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine soy sauce, brown sugar, and cornstarch in a medium glass or ceramic bowl; stir until smooth. Stir in ginger, garlic, and red pepper flakes; add chicken and stir to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes.
- Heat 1 tablespoon sesame oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add broccoli, onion, carrots, water chestnuts, and bell pepper; cook and stir until just tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer vegetables into a dish; set aside.
- Heat remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil in the same wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, reserving marinade, and cook until just browned, about 2 minutes per side; stir in vegetables and reserved marinade. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink in the center and vegetables are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Serve over rice.
