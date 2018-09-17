Chicken-Tortilla Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewod, Colo.

1 can corn

1 can black beans

1 can refried beans

1 small can green chiles

1 c. cooked chicken, chopped

1 can chicken broth

1 small jar salsa

Tortilla chips, crushed

Cilantro for garnish

Avocado for garnish

Mix first seven ingredients (through salsa) and heat.

Top with tortilla chips, cilantro and avocado.