Chicken-Tortilla Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewod, Colo.
September 17, 2018
1 can corn
1 can black beans
1 can refried beans
1 small can green chiles
1 c. cooked chicken, chopped
1 can chicken broth
1 small jar salsa
Tortilla chips, crushed
Cilantro for garnish
Avocado for garnish
Mix first seven ingredients (through salsa) and heat.
Top with tortilla chips, cilantro and avocado.
