Chicken-Tortilla Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewod, Colo.

1 can corn
1 can black beans
1 can refried beans
1 small can green chiles
1 c. cooked chicken, chopped
1 can chicken broth
1 small jar salsa
Tortilla chips, crushed
Cilantro for garnish
Avocado for garnish

Mix first seven ingredients (through salsa) and heat.
Top with tortilla chips, cilantro and avocado.