Chilaquiles
- 2 cups oil for frying
- 30 (6 inch) corn tortillas, torn into strips
- ¼ cup chopped onion
- 6 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 (7.75 ounce) can Mexican-style hot tomato sauce
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- Heat oil in a large, heavy skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Fry tortillas and onion in hot oil until crisp and golden brown, stirring frequently. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Drain the skillet, leaving only a thin residue of oil.
- Place the skillet over medium heat. Return fried tortillas and onion to the skillet and stir in beaten eggs; season with salt. Cook and stir until eggs are firm.
- Stir in tomato sauce and water. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and continue cooking until cheese is melted.