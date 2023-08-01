YOUR AD HERE »

Chilaquiles

Recipes Recipes |

  • 2 cups oil for frying
  • 30 (6 inch) corn tortillas, torn into strips
  • ¼ cup chopped onion
  • 6 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 (7.75 ounce) can Mexican-style hot tomato sauce
  • ½ cup water
  • ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  1. Heat oil in a large, heavy skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Fry tortillas and onion in hot oil until crisp and golden brown, stirring frequently. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Drain the skillet, leaving only a thin residue of oil.
  2. Place the skillet over medium heat. Return fried tortillas and onion to the skillet and stir in beaten eggs; season with salt. Cook and stir until eggs are firm.
  3. Stir in tomato sauce and water. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and continue cooking until cheese is melted.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]