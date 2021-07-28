Chinese Green Bean Stir-Fry
1 cup vegetable oil
13 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed
5 tablespoons minced garlic
5 tablespoons minced fresh ginger root
2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon coarsely ground black pepper
2 (8 ounce) bottles black bean sauce
In a large wok, heat oil over medium-high heat.
Stir in green beans; cook, stirring frequently, for 1 to 2 minutes.
Stir in garlic and ginger; cook, stirring frequently, for 3 to 4 minutes.
Season with salt and pepper, and then stir in black bean sauce.
Continue cooking until green beans are tender.
