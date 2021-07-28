Chinese Green Bean Stir-Fry

1 cup vegetable oil

13 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed

5 tablespoons minced garlic

5 tablespoons minced fresh ginger root

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon coarsely ground black pepper

2 (8 ounce) bottles black bean sauce

In a large wok, heat oil over medium-high heat.

Stir in green beans; cook, stirring frequently, for 1 to 2 minutes.

Stir in garlic and ginger; cook, stirring frequently, for 3 to 4 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, and then stir in black bean sauce.

Continue cooking until green beans are tender.