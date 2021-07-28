Chinese Lion’s Head Soup

1 pound ground pork

1 egg

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root

¼ teaspoon monosodium glutamate (MSG) (Optional)

1 teaspoon salt

2 green onions, chopped and divided

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 head napa cabbage, cored and cut into chunks

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups water, or as needed

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

Mix the ground pork, egg, cornstarch, 2 teaspoons of sesame oil, ginger, monosodium glutamate, salt, and half of the chopped green onions together in a bowl.

Use your hands to mix until the ingredients are evenly distributed.

Set aside.

Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat.

When the oil is hot, fry the napa cabbage, stirring constantly, until cabbage begins to wilt, 2 to 3 minutes.

Pour in the chicken broth, water, and soy sauce.

Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to medium.

Use a spoon to form the meat mixture into 1 inch balls.

Drop them into the boiling soup.

When the last ball has been added, cover with a lid and simmer for 10 minutes.

Taste, and adjust salt before serving.

Garnish with remaining green onions and a drizzle of sesame oil.