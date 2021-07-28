Chinese Lion’s Head Soup
1 pound ground pork
1 egg
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root
¼ teaspoon monosodium glutamate (MSG) (Optional)
1 teaspoon salt
2 green onions, chopped and divided
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 head napa cabbage, cored and cut into chunks
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 cups water, or as needed
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 teaspoons sesame oil
Mix the ground pork, egg, cornstarch, 2 teaspoons of sesame oil, ginger, monosodium glutamate, salt, and half of the chopped green onions together in a bowl.
Use your hands to mix until the ingredients are evenly distributed.
Set aside.
Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat.
When the oil is hot, fry the napa cabbage, stirring constantly, until cabbage begins to wilt, 2 to 3 minutes.
Pour in the chicken broth, water, and soy sauce.
Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to medium.
Use a spoon to form the meat mixture into 1 inch balls.
Drop them into the boiling soup.
When the last ball has been added, cover with a lid and simmer for 10 minutes.
Taste, and adjust salt before serving.
Garnish with remaining green onions and a drizzle of sesame oil.
