Chipotle-Orange Cranberry Sauce
1 medium orange
1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 cinnamon stick (3 inches)
1/4 to 3/4 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Finely grate zest from orange.
Cut orange crosswise in half; squeeze juice from orange.
Place zest and orange juice in a large saucepan. Add remaining ingredients.
Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar.
Reduce heat to a simmer; cook, uncovered, until berries pop, 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
Transfer to a small bowl; cool slightly.
Refrigerate, covered, until cold.
