Chipotle-Orange Cranberry Sauce

1 medium orange

1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 cinnamon stick (3 inches)

1/4 to 3/4 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Finely grate zest from orange.

Cut orange crosswise in half; squeeze juice from orange.

Place zest and orange juice in a large saucepan. Add remaining ingredients.

Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar.

Reduce heat to a simmer; cook, uncovered, until berries pop, 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

Transfer to a small bowl; cool slightly.

Refrigerate, covered, until cold.

