Chocolate Cookie Cheesecake
Crust:
- 2 cups chocolate sandwich cookie crumbs
- ¼ cup packed brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Cheesecake:
- 2 pounds cream cheese, softened
- 1 ½ cups white sugar, divided
- ⅓ cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
- 4 large eggs
- 1 ½ cups chocolate sandwich cookie crumbs
- 16 ounces sour cream
Chocolate Topping:
- 1 ½ cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Make the crust: Combine cookie crumbs, brown sugar, melted butter, and cinnamon in a medium bowl; firmly press mixture evenly onto the bottom and 1 inch up the sides of a 10-inch springform pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes; set aside.
- Prepare the cheesecake: Beat cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Gradually mix in 1 1/4 cups sugar, heavy whipping cream, flour, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat in eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Pour 1/3 of the batter into the prepared pan. Top with cookie pieces; pour in remaining batter.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove cake from the oven.
- Combine sour cream, remaining 1/4 cup sugar, and remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla; spread evenly on cheesecake. Continue baking for 7 minutes. Turn oven off, leaving cheesecake in for an additional 30 minutes. Remove cheesecake and let cool completely on a wire rack.
- Make the chocolate topping: Combine chocolate chips and heavy whipping cream in a saucepan; stir over low heat until chocolate melts, then stir in vanilla. Pour mixture over cheesecake while still warm.
- Refrigerate before serving, at least 8 hours or overnight. Remove about 1/2 hour to 1 hour before serving and remove the ring from the springform pan.
