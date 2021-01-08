Chocolate Covered Cherry Cookies

½ cup butter

1 cup white sugar

1 egg

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 (10 ounce) jar maraschino cherries

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

Beat the butter and sugar together in a bowl.

Add egg and vanilla and beat well.

Add the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder and stir until smooth.

Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls about the size of a walnut (larger if desired).

Place on ungreased cookie sheet.

Press center of each ball with thumb.

Drain cherries and reserve juice.

Place a cherry in indentation of each cookie ball.

In a saucepan, heat condensed milk and chocolate chips until chips are melted.

Stir in 4 teaspoons of cherry juice.

Spoon about 1 teaspoon of mixture over each cherry and spread to cover cherry. (More cherry juice may be added to keep frosting of spreading consistency.)

Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes.