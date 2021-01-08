Chocolate Covered Cherry Cookies
½ cup butter
1 cup white sugar
1 egg
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon baking powder
1 (10 ounce) jar maraschino cherries
½ cup sweetened condensed milk
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).
Beat the butter and sugar together in a bowl.
Add egg and vanilla and beat well.
Add the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder and stir until smooth.
Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls about the size of a walnut (larger if desired).
Place on ungreased cookie sheet.
Press center of each ball with thumb.
Drain cherries and reserve juice.
Place a cherry in indentation of each cookie ball.
In a saucepan, heat condensed milk and chocolate chips until chips are melted.
Stir in 4 teaspoons of cherry juice.
Spoon about 1 teaspoon of mixture over each cherry and spread to cover cherry. (More cherry juice may be added to keep frosting of spreading consistency.)
Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes.
