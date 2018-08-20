Chocolate Pecan Pie | Janelle Weller – Wiggins, Colo.

9-inch unbaked pie shell

2 c. Pecan halves

3 large eggs, beaten

3 tbsp. butter, melted

1/2 c. Dark corn syrup

1 c. Sugar

2 tbsp. weller bourban

3 oz. semisweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Cover bottom of crust with pecans.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and melted butter.

Add corn syrup, sugar, bourban and chocolate.

Stir until all ingredients are combined.

Pour mixture in pie shell; place on cookie sheet.

Bake 10 minutes.

Lower oven to 350 degrees and bake an additional 25 minutes.

Remove from oven to cool on rack.