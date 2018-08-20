Chocolate Pecan Pie | Janelle Weller – Wiggins, Colo.
August 20, 2018
9-inch unbaked pie shell
2 c. Pecan halves
3 large eggs, beaten
3 tbsp. butter, melted
1/2 c. Dark corn syrup
1 c. Sugar
2 tbsp. weller bourban
3 oz. semisweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Cover bottom of crust with pecans.
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and melted butter.
Add corn syrup, sugar, bourban and chocolate.
Stir until all ingredients are combined.
Pour mixture in pie shell; place on cookie sheet.
Bake 10 minutes.
Lower oven to 350 degrees and bake an additional 25 minutes.
Remove from oven to cool on rack.