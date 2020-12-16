Chocolate Pecan Sandies
1 cup butter, room temperature
4 tablespoons white sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ¾ cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 cup ground pecans
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
⅓ cup sifted confectioners’ sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Lightly grease baking sheets.
Cream butter and sugar together until light.
Beat in the vanilla.
Mix in the flour, pecans and cocoa powder.
Form dough into 1 inch balls and place onto the prepared baking sheets.
Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes.
Cool, then roll each cookie in confectioners’ sugar.
