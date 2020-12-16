Chocolate Pecan Sandies

1 cup butter, room temperature

4 tablespoons white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¾ cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 cup ground pecans

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

⅓ cup sifted confectioners’ sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Lightly grease baking sheets.

Cream butter and sugar together until light.

Beat in the vanilla.

Mix in the flour, pecans and cocoa powder.

Form dough into 1 inch balls and place onto the prepared baking sheets.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes.

Cool, then roll each cookie in confectioners’ sugar.