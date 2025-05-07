YOUR AD HERE »

Chocolate Waffles

Recipes |

Waffles:

  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 3 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted

Hard Sauce:

  • 1 tablespoon butter, softened
  • ¾ cup confectioners’ sugar
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon milk

Other:

  • nonstick cooking spray
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat a waffle iron.
  2. Make waffles: Stir together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Stir in milk, eggs, and butter until the mixture is smooth.
  3. Make hard sauce: stir together softened butter, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla extract, and milk. Sauce should be fairly stiff. Set aside.
  4. Spray preheated waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray. Pour waffle mix onto hot waffle iron. Cook until golden brown.
  5. Serve hot with hard sauce.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]