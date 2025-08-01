YOUR AD HERE »

Chopped Brussels Sprout Salad

Recipes |

  • 1 shallot, minced
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup sunflower seed oil 
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • ½ teaspoon honey
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 6 cups Brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved, and sliced
  • 2 Gala apples, cored and thinly sliced
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • ⅓ cup sliced almonds
  • ⅓ cup raw sunflower seed kernels
  • ⅓ cup shelled, raw pumpkin seeds
  1. Whisk shallot, vinegar, oil, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, and black pepper together in a small bowl; set vinaigrette aside.
  2. Combine Brussels sprouts, apples, cranberries, almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds in a bowl; toss with vinaigrette to coat.
