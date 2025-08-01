Chopped Brussels Sprout Salad
- 1 shallot, minced
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup sunflower seed oil
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon honey
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 6 cups Brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved, and sliced
- 2 Gala apples, cored and thinly sliced
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ⅓ cup sliced almonds
- ⅓ cup raw sunflower seed kernels
- ⅓ cup shelled, raw pumpkin seeds
- Whisk shallot, vinegar, oil, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, and black pepper together in a small bowl; set vinaigrette aside.
- Combine Brussels sprouts, apples, cranberries, almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds in a bowl; toss with vinaigrette to coat.
