Chorizo Burgers

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

1/3 cup cider vinegar

1/2 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and sliced

6 ounces ground beef or bison

1/4 pound fresh chorizo or bulk spicy pork sausage

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 sesame seed hamburger buns, split

1/2 cup fresh baby spinach

2 tablespoons peeled and grated horseradish

In a large bowl, whisk sugar, water and vinegar together until sugar is dissolved. Add red onion and jalapeno; let stand at least 1 hour.

Combine beef and chorizo; shape beef into two 3/4-in.-thick patties. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat until a thermometer reads 160°, 6-8 minutes on each side. Grill buns over medium heat, cut side down, until toasted, 30-60 seconds. Drain pickled vegetables. Serve burgers on buns with spinach, pickled vegetables, and horseradish.