Christmas Rocky Road
- 2 ½ cups mini marshmallows
- ¾ cup chopped pecans
- ¼ cup crushed peppermint candies, plus more for topping
- ¼ cup holiday sprinkles, plus extra for topping
- 12 ounces white chocolate, chopped
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon light corn syrup
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ teaspoons peppermint extract
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Line an 8×8 inch pan with enough parchment paper to have overhang on all sides.
- Mix together mini marshmallows, pecans, crushed peppermint candies, and sprinkles in a large bowl.
- Add white chocolate, butter, corn syrup, and salt to a microwave-safe bowl. Place into the microwave and cook at 50% power for 1 to 2 minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds, until chocolate is melted.
- Working quickly, mix peppermint and vanilla extracts into the melted white chocolate, then immediately pour over the marshmallow mixture, stirring to coat. Pour mixture into the prepared pan and smooth into an even layer. Sprinkle reserved crushed peppermint candies and holiday sprinkles over the top and gently press to adhere. Place pan into the fridge to allow chocolate to harden, about 1 hour.
- Remove pan from fridge. Use edges of parchment to lift rocky road out of the pan. Cut into 25 pieces. Keep extras stored in an air tight container.