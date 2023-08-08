YOUR AD HERE »

Churros

  • 1 cup water
  • 2 ½ tablespoons white sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 quarts oil for frying
  • ½ cup white sugar, or to taste
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  1. Combine water, 2 1/2 tablespoons sugar, salt, and 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a small saucepan and place over medium heat. Bring to a boil and remove from the heat. Stir in flour, stirring until mixture forms a ball.
  2. Heat oil for frying in a deep fryer or deep pot to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  3. Transfer the dough to a sturdy pastry bag fitted with a medium star tip. Carefully pipe a few 5- to 6-inch strips of dough into the hot oil; work in batches so you don’t crowd the fryer. Cook until golden; use a spider or slotted spoon to transfer churros to paper towels to drain.
  4. Combine 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon. Roll drained churros in cinnamon and sugar mixture.
