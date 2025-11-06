YOUR AD HERE »

Cinnamon French Toast Bake

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 cup unsalted butter
  • 12 slices cinnamon raisin bread
  • 6 large eggs
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  1. Bring white sugar, brown sugar, and butter to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat; boil, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.
  2. Pour 1/3 of the mixture into a buttered 9×13-inch baking pan. Layer 1/2 of the bread slices on top of the mixture. Pour another 1/3 of the sugar mixture on top of the first layer of bread, then add remaining bread slices and set aside. Reserve remaining sugar mixture.
  3. Beat eggs, milk, and vanilla extract together in a medium mixing bowl and pour over bread. Cover the dish with foil and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight.
  4. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Uncover the dish.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Serve with remaining glaze as syrup.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more