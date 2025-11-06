Cinnamon French Toast Bake
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 12 slices cinnamon raisin bread
- 6 large eggs
- 2 cups milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Bring white sugar, brown sugar, and butter to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat; boil, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.
- Pour 1/3 of the mixture into a buttered 9×13-inch baking pan. Layer 1/2 of the bread slices on top of the mixture. Pour another 1/3 of the sugar mixture on top of the first layer of bread, then add remaining bread slices and set aside. Reserve remaining sugar mixture.
- Beat eggs, milk, and vanilla extract together in a medium mixing bowl and pour over bread. Cover the dish with foil and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Uncover the dish.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Serve with remaining glaze as syrup.
