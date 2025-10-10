YOUR AD HERE »

Cinnamon Ice Cream

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 ½ cups half-and-half cream
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  1. Whisk eggs together in a bowl.
  2. Stir half-and-half and sugar together in a saucepan over medium-low heat until mixture begins to simmer. Remove from the heat.
  3. Pour 1/2 of the hot mixture into the eggs, whisking quickly to avoid scrambling the eggs. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and whisk in heavy cream. Continue cooking over medium-low heat, whisking constantly, until thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon. Remove from the heat, and whisk in cinnamon and vanilla. Set aside to cool, about 30 minutes.
  4. Pour mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions, about 20 minutes. Transfer to an airtight container and freeze until firm or desired consistency, about 2 to 4 hours.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more