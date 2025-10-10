YOUR AD HERE »

Cinnamon Palmiers

  • ⅓ cup white sugar
  • ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cardamom
  • ¼ cup white sugar
  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Mix 1/3 cup sugar, cinnamon, and cardamom together in a small bowl.
  3. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup sugar onto a work surface. Unfold puff pastry and place over sugar; roll out to a 10×15-inch rectangle. Brush pastry with melted butter, then sprinkle sugar mixture evenly over top.
  4. Starting with one long edge, roll pastry tightly around filling, stopping in the middle of the rectangle.
  5. Repeat with the opposite edge, rolling to the center and meeting the first roll. Wet your finger with water and dot along the long edges where the two rolls touch; press gently to seal. Refrigerate until slightly firm, 5 to 10 minutes.
  6. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  7. Cut chilled pastry into 1/4-inch slices; place 1 inch apart onto the prepared baking sheet.
  8. Bake in the preheated oven until golden and crisp, about 12 minutes. Let rest briefly on the baking sheet before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
