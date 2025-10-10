Cinnamon Palmiers
- ⅓ cup white sugar
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cardamom
- ¼ cup white sugar
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- Gather all ingredients.
- Mix 1/3 cup sugar, cinnamon, and cardamom together in a small bowl.
- Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup sugar onto a work surface. Unfold puff pastry and place over sugar; roll out to a 10×15-inch rectangle. Brush pastry with melted butter, then sprinkle sugar mixture evenly over top.
- Starting with one long edge, roll pastry tightly around filling, stopping in the middle of the rectangle.
- Repeat with the opposite edge, rolling to the center and meeting the first roll. Wet your finger with water and dot along the long edges where the two rolls touch; press gently to seal. Refrigerate until slightly firm, 5 to 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cut chilled pastry into 1/4-inch slices; place 1 inch apart onto the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake in the preheated oven until golden and crisp, about 12 minutes. Let rest briefly on the baking sheet before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
