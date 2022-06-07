Cinnamon-Strawberry Sundaes

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups frozen unsweetened strawberries, thawed and drained, or sliced fresh strawberries

2 cups vanilla ice cream

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar, lime juice and cinnamon. Cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Add strawberries; cook until tender, about 2 minutes longer. Serve with ice cream; sprinkle with lime zest.