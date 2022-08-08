Cinnamon-Sugar Peach Kuchen

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar, divided

4 large eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup chopped crystallized ginger

4 to 5 medium peaches, sliced

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in extracts. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture. Fold in ginger.

Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Arrange peaches over batter. Combine cinnamon and remaining sugar; sprinkle over top.

Bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes before cutting. Serve warm.