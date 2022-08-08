Cinnamon-Sugar Peach Kuchen
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar, divided
4 large eggs, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup chopped crystallized ginger
4 to 5 medium peaches, sliced
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in extracts. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture. Fold in ginger.
Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Arrange peaches over batter. Combine cinnamon and remaining sugar; sprinkle over top.
Bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes before cutting. Serve warm.
