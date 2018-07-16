Cinnamon Zucchini Muffins | JK Chappel -Gering, Neb.

1 c. all-purpose flour

1/2 c. white whole wheat flour

2 ripe bananas, mashed

1/2 c. sugar

1/4 c. vegetable oil

1/4 c. plain yogurt

1 egg

1 medium zucchini, shredded or finely chopped

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

2 tsp.vanilla extract

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix wet ingredients (mashed bananas, oil, yogurt, egg and vanilla extract).

Mix dry ingredients in a separate bowl (flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and salt).

Add dry ingredients to the wet and mix until combined.

Stir in chopped zucchini.

Add batter to lined muffin tins and top each muffin with a sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar.

Bake for 20-22 minutes.