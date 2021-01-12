Citrus Baked Fish

cooking spray

4 (3 ounce) fillets salmon fillets

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup orange juice

¼ cup lime juice

2 teaspoons melted butter

1 teaspoon dried parsley

½ teaspoon ground paprika

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Grease a baking dish lightly with cooking spray.

Place salmon fillets in the baking dish.

Mix lemon juice, orange juice, lime juice, butter, parsley, paprika, salt, and pepper together until well blended.

Drizzle over salmon in the baking dish.

Bake salmon in the preheated oven until easily flaked with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes.

An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).