Classic, Hearty Beef Stew
- 1 (2 pound) boneless beef round steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
- kosher salt and cracked black pepper to taste
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 3 cups chopped onion
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 cups dry red wine
- 1 tablespoon dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon dried rosemary
- 1 tablespoon herbes de Provence
- 3 bay leaves
- 2 cups beef broth, or more as needed
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 3 cups chopped carrots
- 3 cups cubed Yukon Gold potatoes
- 1 cup fresh peas
- 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, or to taste
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Season beef with salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add flour and paprika and toss until evenly coated.
- Heat oil in an oven-safe Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Working in batches, sear beef cubes, stirring occasionally, until well-browned, 10 to 11 minutes per batch. Transfer beef to a plate and leave drippings in the pan.
- Add onions to the drippings; season with salt and pepper. Cook and stir until they begin to caramelize, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in tomato paste and cook until it turns brown and begins to caramelize and stick to the bottom of the pan.
- Pour red wine into the pot and bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Cook until wine is almost evaporated, about 3 minutes.
- Add dried thyme, dried rosemary, herbes de Provence, and bay leaves. Stir in 2 cups broth and Worcestershire sauce; bring to a boil. Return beef to the pot, then remove from the heat and cover with the lid.
- Braise stew in the preheated oven until beef is almost tender, about 1 1/2 hours. Remove from the oven.
- Add carrots, potatoes, and more beef broth if needed. Cover and return to the oven to braise until beef and vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes longer. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the beef should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).
- Discard bay leaves. Stir in peas, fresh rosemary, and fresh thyme. Serve hot.